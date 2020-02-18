PHE United Front employees’ strike enters day 11

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Due to non-receipt of wages of the PHE Daily Wagers for the last 58 months, the PHE United Front Employees Association has launched Kaam Chhoro Hartal which entered day 11 on Monday. The protesters have resorted to a ‘sit in’ ( Dharna) in front of PHE Division office and raised slogans in support of their demands. President of the Association Ashok Kumar said that the daily wagers have not received their wages for 58 months and those who have completed seven years of service have not been regularized yet.

Meanwhile, the people of Nowshera have strongly supported the demand of the PHE United Front Employees Association and urged the Governor to intervene and release wages of aforesaid workers and also regularize the services of those workers who have completed their stipulated service tenure viz seven years. Chairman Municipal Committee Nowshera has also written to the Governor for acceding to the demands of these daily workers.