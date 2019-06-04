PHE tightens noose around defaulters

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking serious note of illegal tapping and misuse of drinking water, especially by commercial organisations, the PHE Department booked 3 establishments in Bathindi area, for indulging in car/ vehicle washing activities by tapping PHE water pipes illegally. Fine was imposed on the erring organisations as per relevant clauses of J&K Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act 2010. This was informed in a statement issued by the Department.

It was further informed that some establishments were raided by the Special Enforcement Teams specially constituted for the purpose and a fine of Rs. 15,000 was realised on the spot from defaulters. The illegal connections were removed and a stern warning was issued to defaulters not to resort to such illegal practices.

The Department will further intensify such drives and take suitable penal action as per relevant provisions of J&K Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act, 2010 against defaulters. General public is hereby requested to use water judiciously for drinking purpose only and that too after paying stipulated water tariff besides not getting indulged in such illegal activities, failing which necessary penal action as per aforesaid act shall be initiated against defaulters.