PHE regularisation lists being manipulated, tampered with: Harsh

JAMMU: Accusing the PHE Department of fudging the records of casual, need based and daily rated workers while processing the same for regularisation, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, on Tuesday alleged large scale manipulations in the finalisation of the said lists particularly in PHE Division Udhampur.

He said that in blatant circumvention of the procedures and prescribed guidelines, the unscrupulous officers of the said department had prepared the lists as per their whims and fancies so as to suit their own vested interests. He said that while hundreds of bonafide CP workers and other DRWs had been ignored, the names of several ineligible workers had been incorporated in the list so as to wrongfully confer upon then the benefits of regularisation.

Claiming to be in possession of sufficient evidence to prove his point, Singh said that hundreds of fake names had been incorporated in the lists submitted by PHE Division Udhampur to the concerned authorities for regularisation.

He regretted that while blue eyed candidates had found their entry through back door in the said lists, there were no takers for the grievances of the genuine candidates whose representations had been thrown into the dustbin.

He lamented that political influence and money power were reported to be the major considerations for inclusion in the process of regularisation.

He said that there were reports of Rs. 2 lakh per candidate being charged from fresh candidates for inclusion in the lists proposed for regularisation which however needed a thorough enquiry.

He said that similar was the case with I&FC Deptt with large scale complaints of irregular practices pouring in.

Seeking a fair deal for the bonafide left out candidates, Singh called for a SIT probe into the manipulations and tempering of records before the issuance of final orders regarding regularisation of the said workers.

Describing PHE Department as a den of corruption, Harsh said that PHE Division Udhampur in particular had crossed all limits of notoriety with none to take cognisance despite repeated public cries. Not only were the regularisation lists tampered with but the casual and other CP workers engaged for Rs. 500 per month and Rs. 1,000 month in violation of Minimum Wages Act remained unpaid for months together, revealed Singh.

Calling for personal indulgence of the Chief Minister into the entire gamut of regularisation not only in PHE but in other departments as well, Singh that any kind of cheating with the unemployment youth of the state by reckless officers could prove disastrous and highly counterproductive.