PHE ITI trained, CP workers to go on strike from Sept 7

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K PHE ITI Trained and CP Workers Association unanimously decided that if the government fails to address their issues within a week, all workers will go on complete Kaam Chhoro Hartal from September 7, 2018.

This was stated by Tanveer Hussain, President of the Association in a protest held near Press Club, here on Saturday. The protest was attended by various division/district presidents and general secretaries along with the central committee including Deepak Gupta (Vice President), Subhash Rakwal (General Secretary), Bhanu Partap and Sanjeev Thakur.

Tanveer said that wages of workers are not been paid since last many months and PHE daily wagers are struggling very hard to make their both ends meet.

He said government failed to keep their promise of releasing salary on Eid or Raksha Bandan because of which we are left with no other option than to go on Kaam Chodo Hartal from September 7.

He said that they have given so many ultimatums to government but nothing has been done for them. State Vice President, Deepak Gupta said that government should immediately release all the pending wages of the daily wagers without delay.

Others present during the press conference were Vijay Kumar, Hoshiar Singh, Surinder, Rajesh Sharma, Dhani Ram, Pardeep Sharma, Zulfikar Ahmed, Sohan Choudhary, Kuldeep choudhary, Darshan Kumar, Maqbool Hussain, Gulam Nabi, Ishaq Hussain, Jeevan Sirgh, Pawan Kumar, Altaf Hussain, Neeraj Salathia, Deepak Sharma and Asrar Ahmed.