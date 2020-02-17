‘PHE employees to continue strike till Govt fulfills demands’

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: PHE Employees United Front held a protest at PHE complex Udhampur in which the large number of employees and workers drawn from Ramnagar, Kulwanta, Khagote, Majalta, Mansar, Khoon, Panchari, Tikri, Chennai, Mongri, Sudhmahadev, Jib-Thathi, Ghari-Rehmble, Jhonu Barta, and far flung area of Udhampur District participated. They raised slogans in favour of their genuine demands. After passing of 11 days continue strike, senior leaders of United Front strongly criticised the attitude of the concern PHE higher authorities for not fulfilling the genuine demands of the poor workers / employees.

The demands include release of pending wages, regularization of CP/ITI/Land Cases workers, shortage of staff, conduct of DPC, change of designation, etc.

Senior leader of the Front appealed Lt Governor and Advisor to LG to personal intervene in the matter for early solve the genuine demands of the poor workers so the public in general will not suffer more.

Senior leaders of the front who spoke on the occasion were Som Nath, Dinesh Kesar, Shamsher Singh, Karan Singh, Shambu Dutt, Raj Kumar Sharma, Kulbushan Bhat, Manmohan, Abey Ram, Ajay Smaylia, Sanjay, Pardeep, Subash etc.