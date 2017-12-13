PHE employees project demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A meeting of Water Works PHE Employees Association was held on Wednesday at Nowshera under the chairmanship of President Ashok Sharma in which various demands of the employees were highlighted.

Speakers in the meeting highlighted pending demands of the association which include policy for the permanent employees; release of pending salary for temporary, CP workers and need based workers; regularization of temporary employees who have completed 7 years of service and many more.

Those who were present in the meeting include Chairman Sham Lal, President Daily Wager, CP workers Union Pushkar Raj, General Secretary Water Works Employees Association Khalid Mirza and many others.