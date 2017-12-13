PHE employees project demands

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA: A meeting of Water Works PHE Employees Association was held on Wednesday at Nowshera under the chairmanship of President Ashok Sharma in which various demands of the employees were highlighted.
Speakers in the meeting highlighted pending demands of the association which include policy for the permanent employees; release of pending salary for temporary, CP workers and need based workers; regularization of temporary employees who have completed 7 years of service and many more.
Those who were present in the meeting include Chairman Sham Lal, President Daily Wager, CP workers Union Pushkar Raj, General Secretary Water Works Employees Association Khalid Mirza and many others.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Baahubali 2’ tops Google’s 2017 top trending search query
Lawrence to collaborate with ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director
Violence is not the way: Aamir on ‘Padmavati’
Priyanka Chopra receives Mother Teresa Memorial award
When Amitabh Bachchan danced on ‘Jumma Chumma’ with Sridevi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper