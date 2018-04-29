PHE employees, EJAC support clerical cadre strike

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: PHE Employees Welfare Association criticized the State Government for not showing its serious concern towards their demands including removal of pay anomaly of clerical cadre.

In the meeting held here on Saturday, Balwinder Singh, President of the Association said that State Government has failed to fulfill its commitment made with leadership of clerical cadre.

The Association also extended full support to the ongoing strike of clerical cadre. He appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter so that the demands of clerical cadre should be addressed without any delay.

B.S Pinka, Balveer Rai, Amrik Singh Chib, Ravikant , Rakesh Kumar, Parshotam Lal, Janak Raj, Kamal Singh, Kewal Kumar, Parmjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Subash Kumar and Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, Employees Joint Action Committee (K) criticised the government for not implementing Seventh Pay Commission in favor of PSU employees besides removal of pay anomaly of clerical cadre and others.

Employees Joint Action Committee (K) extended full support to the ongoing strike of clerical cadre. Balwinder Singh, Provincial President EJAC (K), Dharminder Singh, Revinder Singh (Planning), Amrik Singh Sasan, Abdul Aziz, Surjit Singh, Anil Singh, Ravinder Singh (Rozy), Rajesh Mehta, B.S Pinka and Avtar Krishan were also present.