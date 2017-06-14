PHE employees demand change in office timings

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Water Works (PHE) Employees Association District Jammu expressed concern over the hardships being faced by the workers at a meeting held here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, State President of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), who also is the Provincial President of the Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma said that all other departments have started working from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM as per office timings for summer but it was unfortunate that this order has not been implemented in PHE Department. He demanded change of office timings of the PHE Department at par the other departments.

He also expressed concern over the long pending demands including regularization, creation of separate Wage Head for daily wagers and C.P workers, treat daily wagers and C.P workers as bounded laborers, implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations, DPC for all cadres twice in a year and release 30-32 months pending wages at the earliest.

Others who participated in the meeting include Vijay Gupta, Sham Lal Digra, Gopal Krishan, Naresh Kumar, Tajinder Singh, Dharam Singh, Davinder Singh, Trilok Kumar, Swarn Singh, Surinder Kumar, Raj Kumar, Shakti Kumar and Balbir Singh.