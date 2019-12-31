PHE employees constitute seven-member committee for holding election

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Water Works (PHE) Employees Association, Jammu Province on Monday constituted a seven-member committee for the smooth conduct of the election of Association’s Central Body.

The Election Committee comprised of Ram Paul Saini, Chairman Election Committee; Fiaz Akbar Chowhan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mohd. Akram Malik, Joginder Paul, Avtar Singh Choudhary and Raman Kumar. The elections will be held on January 9, 2020 at M C Hall Opposite Wave Mall, Bye Pass Narwal Bala, Jammu, a handout issued by the Association said.