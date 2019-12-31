PHE employees constitute seven-member committee for holding election

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Water Works (PHE) Employees Association, Jammu Province on Monday constituted a seven-member committee for the smooth conduct of the election of Association’s Central Body. The Election Committee comprised of Ram Paul Saini, Chairman Election Committee; Fiaz Akbar Chowhan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mohd. Akram Malik, Joginder Paul, Avtar Singh Choudhary and Raman Kumar. The elections will be held on January 9, 2020 at M C Hall Opposite Wave Mall, Bye Pass Narwal Bala, Jammu, a handout issued by the Association said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Amitabh Bachchan gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Hypertension displays winter peak: Dr Sushil
Opinions justified, violence is no solution: Ajay Devgn on CAA protests
Thane DSP surprises women cops with special ‘Mardaani-2’ show
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper