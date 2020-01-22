PHE employees call on XEn, highlight issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: A meeting of PHE Division Akhnoor, a unit of Water Works (PHE) Employees Association was held on Tuesday at Akhnoor under chairmanship of Provincial President, Balbder Raj. Mitul Sharma Provincial General Secretary was also present on the occasion. The meeting was organised by Akhnoor Division President, Birbal Sharma After the meeting, a deputation of employees met the Executive Engineer R K Manju and highlighted various grievances being faced by workers. Balbder Raj expressed concerned over exceeding pendency of daily-wagers salary and ‘pick and choose’ policy of concerned official, who always favoured blue-eyed workers and ignored genuine cases. “The winter season is at its extreme and has broken all previous records but it is matter of grave concern that authorities are apathetic towards the grievances of poor workers,” he added.

Others demands highlighted on the occasion included holding DPC at regular intervals, releasing pending wages of daily-wagers, repairing Tube-wells/ Stations, providing Torches, Rain Coats, Charcoal etc to workers etc.