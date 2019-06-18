PHE employee among two injured in assaults

Share Share Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: A PHE department employee among two persons was injured in separate assault cases in city on Monday.

As per the details, Kuldeep Singh lodged a complaint with police that he went to Digiana area for some work and was attacked by Anand Builders and others resulting into injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Raman Lal, resident of Akhnoor lodged a complaint with Bus Stand Police that he was attacked by Sunil Kumar, resident of Resham Ghar over a dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.