PHE employee among two injured in assaults

State Times News JAMMU: A PHE department employee among two persons was injured in separate assault cases in city on Monday. As per the details, Kuldeep Singh lodged a complaint with police that he went to Digiana area for some work and was attacked by Anand Builders and others resulting into injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Raman Lal, resident of Akhnoor lodged a complaint with Bus Stand Police that he was attacked by Sunil Kumar, resident of Resham Ghar over a dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
