PHE dislodging the cause of save water

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Every year in summers, the water crisis occurs and it is the need of the hour to understand the fact that every drop of water is expensive. In the recent past, one can easily find the pipes leaking which let the water falling down on the roads. PHE department is putting all out efforts to play a vital role by not paying any heed on the leaking pipes in the Jammu city. With the intensive heat of summers in Jammu where everyone is screaming ‘Water, Water, Water….!! nobody think about to save the natural resource. One of the biggest example is of Tange Wali Gali where the pipes are totally broken since last many months. It’s the routine now that all the water goes on road which is also leading to the potholes in the locality in which lot of water gets wasted every day. The water comes twice a day in the locality and sheer wastage of water is easily available for the folks of Jammu. We often talk about ‘Save Water’ and department of PHE is dislodging the cause of save water and the failure of PHE department in plugging leakages in the pipes has resulted into the acute water crisis. The leakages from the broken pipes not only causing water crisis but also inviting the mosquitoes to spread diseases like Dengue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the locality of Tange Wali Gali is having many tuition centres where large number of students throng to get the training. It gets difficult for the students as well as the passerby to cross the leakage as the pressure of water is very high and the nearby transformer is also a threat which is to be looked after by the authorities.

The Tange Wali Gali comes under the jurisdiction of Vijay Sharma AEE, PHE Sub Division Dhounthly and while talking to him he ensured I will look after the matter personally and thanked that someone brought the matter in my notice.

Mohd. Yaseen,

Jammu.