PHDCCI hails reduction in GST rates

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: PHDCCI, Jammu Region Chapter in a meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Vikrant Kuthiala, Co-Chair Rakesh Wazir, Co-Chair Kuldeep Gupta and Rahul Sahai, Vinod Sachdeva, R D Anand, Ajay Gandotra, Harbinder Singh, Darshan Lal, Ajay Jagotra and other members hailed decision of the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and GST Council for reduction in GST rates for tourism, catering and corporate tax.

As the GST Council, led by Finance Minister, has agreed to lower tax rates imposed on hotel industry during its meeting on Friday, the all-powerful council decided to tax hotels on rates varying from 18 to zero per cent, depending on their tariffs. With this, the hotel industry has been removed from 28 per cent tax slab, the highest under the GST regime, they added. The panel has decided to tax hotels with room tariff of Rs 7,500 and above at 18 per cent instead of earlier 28 per cent. Hotels with tariffs in range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500 will have to pay GST at a rate of 12 per cent. Lastly, hotels with tariffs below Rs 1,000 have been exempted from paying taxes under GST regime.

The Chamber welcomed the steps and corrective measures initiated by the Finance Ministry and GST Council. These would go a long way in revival of Tourism sector in the State, the members said.