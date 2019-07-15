PHDCCI congratulates Farooq Khan on being appointed as Advisor to Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Appreciating Government on reforms and governance, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Jammu, Chairman Vikrant Kuthiala, Co Chairman Rakesh Wazir and Co Chairman Kuldeep Gupta have congratulated Farooq Khan for being appointed as the fifth Advisor to Governor, Satya Pal Maik.

Kuthiala said that everything that we, as Chamber of Commerce and Industry have seen coming out of the Governor’s administration in terms of its commitment to reform agenda and governance like Back to village Programme, efficient and speedy disposal of files and ensuring availability of Heads of Departments at their headquarters is quite encouraging and we, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry extend full support to the Governor’s administration for speedy implementation of reforms in overall administration systems to deliver better public services at grass roots level.