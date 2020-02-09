PHD Chamber appoints Rahul as Co-Chairman of Jammu Chapter

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a recent development, Dr D K Aggarwal President PHD Chamber New Delhi appointed Rahul Sahai as Co-Chairman of Jammu Chapter. Sahai is son of Late Ram Sahai, the great visionary business icon of J&K and the force behind setting up National Chamber PHDCCI foot in the region.

Sahai, the most successful young entrepreneur of J&K, presently heads the Sahai Group of Companies in the region employing big human resource in Jammu region with reputation of being a great philanthropist having diversified business spread across in automobile Industry and MSME and a well-known social worker, has been associated with PHD Chamber for many years.

Taking forward his father’s legacy, Sahai has also achieved new heights in business leadership. He has also served as Past Chairman CII-J&K, present Chairman of ‘Transport Nagar Association’ and is serving as Executive Member in Association of Small scale Industries Jammu, J&K Institute of Public Opinion, Tax Payers Association Jammu and J&K Chamber of Industries & Commerce Co-operative Ltd.