Phase-VII: 1,321 candidates in fray for 537 Sarpanch Halqas, 5,234 for 4,283 Panch wards

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: For the Phase-VII of Panchayat Polls, 1321 candidates are in the fray for 537 Sarpanch Halqas and 5234 candidates for 4283 Panch wards across the State after last date for withdrawal of nominations. Voting and counting for Phase-VII of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 4th December 2018.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, for Phase-VII, 102 candidates are in the fray for 57 Sarpanch Halqas and 396 candidates for 477 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 6 candidates for 12 Sarpanch Halqas and 6 for 88 Panch Halqas in district Bandipora; 31 candidates for 54 Sarpanch Halqas and 50 for 424 Panch Halqas in district Baramulla; 5 candidates for 6 Sarpanch Halqas and 15 for 44 Panch wards in district Ganderbal; 35 candidates for 30 Sarpanch Halqas and 87 for 250 Panch wards in district Budgam; 1 candidates for 16 Sarpanch Halqas and 5 for 144 Panch wards in district Pulwama; 2 candidates for 9 Sarpanch Halqas and 7 for 71 Panch wards in district Shopian; 1 candidates for 12 Sarpanch Halqas and 5 for 84 Panch wards in district Kulgam; 67 candidates for 68 Sarpanch Halqas and 130 for 536 Panch wards in district Anantnag; 106 candidates for 25 Sarpanch Halqas and 336 for 183 Panch wards in district Ramban; 193 candidates for 54 Sarpanch Halqas and 861 for 400 Panch wards in district Reasi; 137 candidates for 30 Sarpanch Halqas and 522 for 238 Panch wards in district Samba; 269 candidates for 60 Sarpanch Halqas and 1130 for 486 Panch wards in district Jammu; 234 candidates for 61 Sarpanch Halqas and 1094 for 495 Panch wards in district Rajouri and 132 candidates for 43 Sarpanch Halqas and 590 for 363 Panch wards in district Poonch.

According to the CEO, for Phase-III, 1371 candidates are in the fray for 553 Sarpanch Halqas and 5426 candidates for 4279 Panch wards across the State for which voting and counting is scheduled be held on 24 November 2018.

For Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls, 1382 candidates are in the fray for 531 Sarpanch Halqas and 5201 candidates for 4140 Panch wards across the State. Voting and counting for Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 27 November 2018.

For the Phase-V of Panchayat Polls, 1209 candidates are in the fray for 541 Sarpanch Halqas and 4723 candidates for 4297 Panch wards across the State. Voting and counting for Phase-V of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 29 November 2018.

For Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls, 1716 candidates are in the fray for 590 Sarpanch Halqas and 6689 candidates for 4546 Panch wards. Voting and counting for Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 1 December 2018.