Phase-IV of Panchayat polls today: Poll parties sent

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: “Polling parties were sent for the fourth phase of Panchayat elections in block Billawar, Nagrota Gujroo, Dinga Amb and Mandli of Kathua district” District Panchayat Election officer, Rohit Khajuria informed as the fourth phase of Panchayat elections will undergo on November 27.

The District Panchayat Election Officer instructed the Returning Officers to visit their allotted Halqas well in advance in order to get detailed on spot assessment of accessibility, security, counting plan as well as lighting arrangements required during polling and counting. He also instructed the ROs to submit the layout plan of counting centres to Election Centre well in advance.

In all 390 poll parties were dispatched for smooth conduct of elections in 50 panchayat Halqas spread across four blocks of Billawar, Nagrota Gujroo, Dinga Amb and Mandli, Khajuria added while personally supervising all the arrangements. ACR, Jatinder Mishra, ASP, Nasir Khan, DyDEO, Chand Kishore Sharma and Tehsildar were present on the occasion.

DODA: About 289 polling parties along with polling material were dispatched today for phase IV of Panchayat elections in Ghat, Dali Udhyanpur and Gundna blocks of the district.

Deputy District Election Officer Haroon Rashid Naik has ensured that all necessary arrangements are put in place for smooth conduct of these polls in a fair and peaceful manner.

UDHAMPUR: A total of 294 polling parties have been dispatched for two blocks of the district for phase-IV of Panchayat Polls under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Ravinder Kumar. Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal, was also present on the occasion.