Pharmacists highlight demands

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Government Pharmacists’ Association (JKGPA) sought clearance of DPC at par with employees of Government Medical College/Drug & Food Control Organisation.

Briefing media persons here, Sushil Sudan, State President of the Association urged the Government to clear DPC of all pharmacists at par with the employees of Government Medical College/Drug & Food Control Organisation, as per order passed by the Administrative Department, till SRO-20 (recruitment Rules) is modified. He further demanded that promotions should be accorded strictly as per seniority.

Sudan, on behalf of the Association, extended full support to strike of Government pharmacists of Haryana. He informed that all government pharmacists of J&K will wear black batches on September 5 during working hours to show solidarity towards their counterparts in Haryana. He further appealed to Haryana Government to consider all genuine demands of Pharmacist Employees Association Haryana at the earliest.

Others demands highlighted by the association included enhancing entry level grade pay of pharmacists from Rs 2,400 to 4,200 at par with Central Government employees, running grade for pharmacists after rendering 5, 10 and 15 years of services and upgradation of posts of Pharmacist as Senior Pharmacist, Supervisory Pharmacist, Head Pharmacist, Block Pharmacy Officer and District Pharmacy Officer etc. Sudan appealed to the government and concerned higher authorities to fulfill aforesaid demands at the earliest for welfare of pharmacists.