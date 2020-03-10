Pharmacies face suspension of Licenses for hiking rates of pollution mask, sanitizers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amidst reports of Pharmacies resorting to hoarding and profiteering in respect of masks and hand sanitizers , the enforcement wing of Drug & Food Control Organization laid simultaneous raids of 50 drug sale establishments in the vicinity of Tertiary / Secondary care Health Institutions located at Shalamar, Talab Tiloo , Bakshi Nagar, Channi and Kanak Mandi.

During the drive, it was observed that some unscrupulous elements are taking benefit of the Demand & Supply scenario in view of Novel Corona virus (COVID-19) spread which is posing threat of a pandemic to the entire world community. The operations of M/s Parbat Medical Hall Talab Tillo Jammu, M/s G.D Enterprises R.N Pura Jammu, M/s Shivalik Medical Agencies R.N Pura Jammu, M/s Lovely Medicose Channi Himmat Jammu, M/s Tawi Medicose Gole Market Jammu, M/s SVN Medicose Trikuta Nagar Jammu and M/s Jaivin Jaival Pharma & Surgical canal Road, Trikuta Nagar Jammu were disallowed.

The Pharmacies, Distributors and Suppliers were warned of punitive action under the relevant provisions of law. The State Drugs Controller, Lotika Khajuria has appealed the people to follow advisory of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India in letter and spirit and further not to resort to panic, buying of masks and hand sanitizers.