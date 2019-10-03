Phagetra Biradari congregation on Oct 8

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The annual congregation of Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Phagetra Biradari will be held on Vijay Dashmi (Dushera) falling on October 8 at Village Changia, Tehsil Arnia, district Jammu.

All the Biradari members are requested to attend the congregation and seek blessings of the Daati Maa for their well-being. Bhandara shall also be organized for the devotees.