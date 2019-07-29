PGTA hails verification order of recently promoted teachers, masters

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Post Graduate Teachers Association (PGTA) hailed the decision of Commissioner Secretary School Education, Sarita Chauhan to cross check and verify the documents of recently promoted Teachers/Masters as Incharge Lecturers in various disciplines before their adjustments.

In the meeting held here on Sunday, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of the Association said that this step of Commissioner Secretary Education is really praise worthy and with this exercise the promotion of the teachers holding invalid degrees from tuck shops will stop.

The Association expressed its satisfaction over the constitution of committees at DSEJ and DSEK for verification of documents of recently promoted Incharge lecturers before their adjustment.

The Association hoped that while verifying the documents as per format and other instructions issued by Administrative Depart-

ment, the committee members, the DDOs and the CEOs should take note of the fact that only eligible candidates having genuine degree be promoted/adjusted and those who got their degrees from tuck shops must be weeded out.

“Majority of Teachers and Masters promoted as Incharge lecturers are holding their PG Degrees from off campus study centers of various outside universities,” Sharma said.

“Some of them have managed bonafide certificates in terms of Government Order No 940 of 2017 from the outside universities claiming their degree from regional centre/campus whereas fact is that their marks certificates of M.Sc 1 and M.Sc 2 are from study centers. This fact needs to be taken in mind while verifying such degrees,” he said.

Those who attended the meeting included Surinder Kumar, Shakti Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Anchal Singh Saini, Ravinder Rao, Ajay Kumar, Kewal Sharma and Jugal Kishore.