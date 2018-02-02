PG courses in IG Dental College Jammu to start this year

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat on Thursday assured that the government would start Post-Graduate courses in Indira Gandhi Government Dental College Jammu this year.

Replying to a question of Naresh Kumar Gupta in the Legislative Council, the minister informed that the government is running PG courses in Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar with intake capacity of two admissions annually in each specialty including Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics; Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Periodontics; Oral Medicine and Radiology; Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge; and Orthodontics and Dentfacial Orthopaedics. The institution intends to increase the intake capacity to three seats annually in these six specialties, he added.