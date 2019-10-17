PG Arts, GCET, GDC Hiranagar win in JU football

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The combined side of Post Graduate (PG) Departments of Arts, Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) Jammu and Government Degree College (GDC) Hiranagar won their respective matches to move into the next round of the ongoing Inter-college men’s football tournament of University of Jammu on the campus grounds, here on Thursday.

In the first match, PG Arts beat GDC Udhampur by three goals to nil. For PG Arts, first and second goals were scored by Ankush in 36th and 42nd minutes while third goal was scored by Aquil in 69th minute.

In another match, GCET Jammu beat MIET Jammu by 6-5 via tie breaker. For GCET, goals were scored by Azan, Devesh, Aniket, Pranav and Ashiq while Deeraj, Nadeem, Asim and Aftaq scored goals for MIET.

In third match, GDC Hiranagar beat MBS College by 3-2 via tie breaker. Arun, Ridham and Sourav scored goals for GDC Hiranagar while for MBS College, goals were scored by Laeshit and Udhary.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Suresh Gupta, Rahul Sharma, Dheeraj Menia, Rahul Ghai, Dil Bahadur, Ajay Singh and Gagan Kumar.

Among those who witnessed today’s matches were Dr. Brij Baloria, Vikram Jamwal, Shashi Kumar, Balbir Chib, Shekhar Raina and Sanjeev Sharma.

VOLLEYBALL: The fourth day matches were held in the ongoing Inter Collegiate Volleyball (M) Tournament organised by the Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu at University Volleyball court.

The tournament is being organised under the supervision of Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu.

GDC Poonch beat GDC, Khour 2-1 (12-25, 25-18, 15-9); GDC Kathua beat GDC Bhadarwah 2-0 (25-17, 25-17); GDC Banihal beat GDC Hiranagar 2-0 (25-18, 25-23)

The matches were officiated by a technical panel of VFI Qualified Referees including Amit Sharma, Amarjit Singh, Mulkh Raj, Manik Nargotra and Shubham Sharma.