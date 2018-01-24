Petrol, diesel prices jump; Oil Min seeks excise duty cuts

STATE TIMES NEWS
New Delhi: Petrol prices on Tuesday hit the highest level since the BJP Government came to power in 2014, and diesel touched a record high of Rs 63.20 a litre, prompting the Oil Ministry to seek a cut in excise duty.
Petrol price rose to Rs 72.38 per litre in Delhi, highest since March 2014, according to daily fuel price list of state-owned oil firms.
Rates have risen by Rs 3.31 per litre since mid-December.
The spurt in rates, caused by the rally in international oil prices, has led to the Oil Ministry asking the Finance Ministry for a cut in excise duty in the Union Budget 2018-19, to be presented in Parliament next week.
