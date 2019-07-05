Petrol, diesel, gold and silver set to be dearer

New Delhi: A large number of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs) will become more expensive due to hike in taxes, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2019-20.
At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper.
Following is a list of items that will become costlier:
Petrol and diesel Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco Gold and silver Fully-imported cars Split air-conditioners Loudspeakers Digital video recorders Imported books CCTV cameras Cashew Kernels Imported plastics Raw materials for manufacture of soap Vinyl flooring, tiles Optical fibre Ceramic tiles and wall tiles Imported stainless steel products Imported auto parts Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines Marble slabs Mountings for furniture Following is the list of items that will become cheaper: Electric vehicle components Camera module and charger of mobile phones Set top box Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India. (PTI)
Mountings for furniture Following is the list of items that will become cheaper:
Electric vehicle components
Camera module and charger of mobile phones
Set top box
Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India. (PTI)
