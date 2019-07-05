Petrol, diesel, gold and silver set to be dearer

New Delhi: A large number of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs) will become more expensive due to hike in taxes, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2019-20.

At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper.

Following is a list of items that will become costlier: