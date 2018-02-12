Personality development programme for girls concludes

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The two-week long personality development programme organised by Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Youth Wing especially for girls concluded here on Sunday at LBA Riglam Hostel Saboo Thang.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa was the Chief Guest, who appreciated LBA for organising such kind of residential training especially for girls. She said rather than bookish knowledge alone, students should take part in extracurricular activities to become perfect human beings.

DC Leh advised students to have enough self confidence to fulfill the aims and aspirations in life. She also appealed to girls to contribute towards the society by being responsible by obeying traffic rules, keeping surroundings clean and by helping the needy.

The residential training was attended by 53 girls aged between 10 to 18 years from different villages of Leh District. They were imparted training in archery, English speaking, moral education, meditation, career counselling, Ladakhi folk song and culture by different resource persons and experts of different fields. The programme was supported by nominated Councillor Rinchen Lhamo from her Constituency Development Fund to help groom girls as Lhamo represents women in LAHDC.

Councillor Rinchen Lhamo reiterated her stand to provide continuous support for such type of programmes in future too. Among others who spoke on the occasion include LBA Riglam Chairman/Vice President PT Kunzang, LBA Vice President Rinchen Namgyal, BSF SI Stanzin Norgyang (who led the women bikers on Republic Day in New Delhi) and LBA Youth President Konchok Ishey Stak.