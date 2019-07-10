Periodic assessment of employees by Union Govt hailed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Founder of Women Club ‘Meri Pehchaan’ Sandhya Gupta on Tuesday welcomed the recent steps of Central Government towards professional assessment of Government employees which would amount to increase in the efficiency and devotion of employees towards duty besides curbing the corruption.

Sandhya Gupta an active social worker said that she has been visiting the rural areas and working towards the women empowerment and making them self-sufficient in every field. She said that the women of rural areas are reeling under poverty and are being imparted awareness to improve their financial condition.