Performance standards being set for officers under ‘min govt, max governance’: Rajnath

New Delhi: Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said performance standards are being set for officers and mechanisms developed for greater prudence in financial management under the Centre’s vision of ‘minimum government and maximum governance’.
He said this in his address at a workshop for integrated finance advisors, organised by the finance division of the Defence Ministry at the DRDO Bhawan here.
“Under the ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ (vision), government functions are being made more effective and efficient. Performance standards are being set for government officers.
“And in financial management, mechanisms are being adopted for more prudence and accountability,” Singh said. (PTI)
