Performance of banks reviewed at DLRC meeting

Poonch: District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav on Friday chaired a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) for the quarter ending June 2019.

The meeting was attended by Lead District Manager (LDM) A.K Gupta, LDO RBI Ashish Sharma, Cluster Head J&K Bank Parvaiz Ahmed, Director RSETI Sukhbir Singh, DDM NABARD Kanav Sharma, District Social Welfare Officer Shakeel Ahmed, AD Handloom and Functional Manager DIC besides senior functionaries of the line Departments.

The meeting held detailed discussions on CD ratio of the banks, identification of beneficiaries, flow of credit, assistance under Government sponsored schemes, performances of banks under District Credit Plan (DCP), achievements made under the said Quarter, monitoring initiatives, Credit Plus activities, and many alike. The DDC impressed upon the bankers to put in added efforts to increase the CD ratio by focusing on potential areas. He directed banks with low CD ratio to meet their basic targets.

He stressed on better coordination between banks and government departments for bringing improvement in CD ratio. He further directed to make a calendar for organizing financial literacy camps and submit the same to his office. He instructed the concerned departments to reach out to the common people to conduct awareness camps for Housing and Education loans.

DDC also sought status of different loan cases for animal and sheep husbandry and payments under PM Kissan. He asked the Banks and the concerned departments to motivate and identify a maximum number of potential beneficiaries under centrally sponsored schemes such as MUDRA, PMJJBY, PMSBY and other welfare schemes. The DDC also informed the meeting that the Bankers shall have to participate in the upcoming Gram panchayats starting from the next month.