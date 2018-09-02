Perform or Perish

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rajan Gandhi

Two months passed after this under Governor’s rule but ground realities have not changed. This time for BJP Governor started roadblocks with CDF funds freeze, no inauguration of completed development work by any MLA and of course position taken on Article 35 A. Ultimately Governor has also been replaced and as per BJP now since the Governor is their man now everything will change. But unfortunately this is also not going to work as one can give numerous excuses for the failure but unless and until there is intent to deliver on ground nothing will change. Blaming predecessors for everything and no corrective course is not going to help as both at Centre and State, BJP is the ruling party. Double standards on the issue of Article 35 A , leaders issuing statements to scrap it but in Court Governor’s rule requesting for adjournment with the result case has been deferred to be heard in the third week of January 2019, is seen as betrayal by their vote bank and has further damaged party’s State prospects. Public is smart enough to read in between the lines.

Another instance is of victims of flash floods, two constituencies of Jammu West and Gandhi Nagar faced the brunt of flash floods, delegation after delegation is running pillar to post to get their lanes, drains and water restored and it is really amusing that respective minister/MLAs are giving explanation that since the quality of work by previous government was not up to mark and no proper inspection of the work was done so resultant damage. But the million dollar question is if MLAs knew that this is the root cause who stopped them to register FIRs and put the culprits behind bar as for last four years government is yours only. With people of Kathua still waiting for CBI inquiry , WPRs and Safai Karamcharis waiting for their permanent resident status , border villagers waiting for bunkers , Jammu people waiting for AIIMS, metro, ring road, Smart City, Heritage Mubark Mandi , Tawi River Front and the list goes on and on there is no place to hide for state BJP. Even on the sensitive issues of Rohingyas they don’t seem to be serious as this is also lingering in the Court of law.BJP has made efforts to get some foothold in the Valley but killing of their cadre has stalled their further penetration in the Valley. Most ominous symptoms are emerging from Kathua , Kishtwar where despite being constituency of PMO and BJP MLA’s procession and Bandh have been observed in favour of Article 35A.With Lal Singh not turning up for MLA’s meeting on deciding future course of action on forming government but instead is busy in organising protests for CBI enquiry and one MLA suspended for his personnel actions, all these are not improving the image of the party and recently only one of the women party leader leveled serious charges on the local leadership. There is enough simmering resentment within and outside party and unfortunately time and trust of public both are running very fast as parliamentary elections are approaching next year.

Party with a difference has in fact proved to be no different from the rest of the political class except that they weaved dreams in the eyes of common man but delivered nothing to them. Party has taken its vote bank for granted but this is a political blunder.No one is going to give you lessons on governance as they say leaders are born not made and team of PM Modi and Party President Amit Shah gave State BJP the right to rule on a readymade platter but ultimately day to day governance they have to perform not the Central leadership. Centre is doing enough to sustain pressure on separatists in the Valley through NIA and security forces. There is still time for State unit to take the corrective course and put all its resources and energy at least on development projects as it’s more than two years to State Assembly elections right now. Hurdles do come in one’s way but how you clear those hurdles differentiate winners and losers but time is running out and there is only one option, either you perform or perish in next State

elections.

(Concluded)