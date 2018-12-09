People’s Voice Ward No 36: People rue dilapidated condition of lanes, water scarcity

Share Share 0 Share

With a quest to get overview of the civic conditions prevailing in Ward No. 36 Janipur, falling under Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), STATE TIMES team visited the aforesaid locality and found that the lanes are in a pathetic condition. Heaps of garbage is scattered here and there in the ward, drains are choked and there is acute shortage of drinking water. Moreover, no street lights are there. STATE TIMES interacted with residents of the ward and also with the new Corporator of Ward No 36, Subash Sharma.

Mamta Sharma, resident of Ward No 36, Indira Colony shared, “The main problem we are facing is shortage of drinking water. The other problem is poor sanitation system. One can find heaps of garbage scattered here and there in our ward.

Lanes are in a pathetic condition. Heaps of garbage and chocked drains give an open invitation to diseases.

We have high hopes on the newly elected corporator that he will work for the development of the ward.”

Rahul Sharma, another resident of ward shared, “We are suffering due to the pathetic condition of the lanes. One can see heaps of garbage scattered here in our ward. Drains are also chocked due to which water flows out and cover the lanes and it becomes difficult to walk here.

The other problem we are facing is acute shortage of water. We have full faith on the new corporator that he will address our problems. Subash ji is working already for the development of the ward and we all support him.”

M.K Dhar, another resident of ward said, “The ward is in a pathetic condition. Lanes are broken here. There is no nallah here due to which we are facing problems. It’s a hell here at the time of rains. Drains are chocked with stones. No safaikarmarchari comes here.

The ward is an open house of diseases. I appeal to the newly elected corporator to pay attention towards this. We are hopeful that ward will see a new phase of development.”

Jyoti Dogra, a senior citizen of Lakar Mandi said, “We are facing problems due to poor sanitation and broken tiles of lanes.

Safaikarmcharis do not come on time to pick the waste due to which garbage remains scattered in the ward. Moreover, tiles in lanes are broken due to which it becomes difficult to move during late evening hours.

Non functional street lights is another issue we are facing.

It is unfortunate that former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta was also a resident of this ward but still the ward is neglected and he never paid attention towards this.

But after the election of the new Corporator, we are hopeful that very soon all the problems will be addressed.”

Corporator’s Views

Subash Sharma, Corporator while interacting with STATE TIMES said, “I thank all the residents of my ward. I am aware that the ward is facing problems due to broken tiles, poor sanitation system and shortage of drinking water.

I am working to solve it and through your medium I assure all the residents of my ward that I will leave no stone unturned to make it a model ward.”