People’s Voice Ward No 12: Krishna Nagar residents rue poor sanitation, inadequate infra

To have an idea with regard to the civic conditions prevailing in Ward No. 12 falling under Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), STATE TIMES team visited the aforesaid locality and found that the entire ward is reeling under sheer apathy of the authorities. The ward depicted a picture of neglect and seems to be one of the dirtiest localities. There were heaps of garbage scattered here and there in the ward, drains are choked and lanes are in a pathetic condition. The insanitation in the ward is giving open invitation to diseases. STATE TIMES interacted with residents of the ward and also with the new Corporator of Krishna Nagar (Ward No. 12) Jeet Kumar, (BJP Candidate).

Piran Ditta, a senior citizen and President All J and K Guru Ravi Dass Sabha said, “It is very unfortunate that the ward is in a pathetic condition. There are two temples in the ward and one can find waste and garbage scattered in the lanes and temple premises. No safaikaramchari comes here and due to adamant attitude of these sanitation workers the ward is in a shabby condition. It is zero in terms of sanitation. Drains are always choked here, lanes are broken and there is smell and odour all around. It is difficult to breathe comfortably for the senior citizens. We have no hope on the newly elected Corporator.”

Ashok Kumar Khajuria, a senior citizen and resident of Ward No 12 shared, “We are suffering due to the poor sanitation. Drains are always choked here and many times the dirty water flows out and it becomes difficult to walk. We are facing hardships due to this. Lane is in a pathetic condition. It is very difficult for senior citizens to move out due to the pathetic condition of the lane. Tiles are broken and bad smell in the locality give a bad impression. Poor sanitation, garbage all around gives open invitation to diseases. We have no hopes on the new Corporator. We doubt if any improvement will take place because till date no one has ever paid any attention towards the ward due to which it is in such a pitiable condition.”

Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 12 said, “We the residents here are facing problems of sanitation and poor sewerage system. At any time of the day, you can find heaps of garbage scattered in the lanes. The road is in a dilapidated condition. It is difficult to move here during evening hours. The Nallah is in pathetic condition and is a major issue here. During rain, drain water flows out and it is a mess here. No safaikaramrchari works in our ward. Nothing has been done for the development of the ward during the tenure of BJP government. We have no hope that the new BJP Corporator will do anything for the development of the ward.”

Rohit Lochan, another resident of the ward said, “We were facing a number of problems due to poor sanitation, blocked drains, broken tiles and open Nallah. The Nallah is an open invitation to diseases. Drains are in pathetic condition. There is stink everywhere and it is difficult to move out. The main problem is contaminated water supply. We are getting dirty water supply and despite repeated requests no one pays any attention towards this. No safaikaramchari comes here due to which the ward is in a dilapidated condition but after the election of the new Corporator, we are hopeful that very soon all the problems will be addressed.”

Corporator’s Views

Jeet Kumar, Corporator while interacting with STATE TIMES said, “I am aware that the ward is facing problems due to sanitation, sewerage and damaged Nallah.

We have started the construction work of Nallah and it is anticipated that soon the problem will be solved. It is a 60 years old problem and it will take time to address the same. I assure you that I will work tirelessly for the development of the ward.”