People’s Plan Campaign: Capacity Building Programme held for Sarpanchs

DODA: A one day capacity building training on People’s Plan Campaign, Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and Mission Antyodaya was held for Sarpanchs of district Doda on Wednesday.

The Capacity building of Sarpanchs about People’s plan campaign, 2019 (Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas) and Mission Antyodaya survey is being conducted across the country by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department.

In district Doda, the training was imparted to the participants by District Panchayat Officer, Mohd Idrees lone Block Development Officer Kahara, Athar Amin Zargar and Block Development Officer Bhaderwah Phulail-the Master Resource persons for the campaign.

The DPO said that the campaign shall be taken up in mission mode and it shall be ensured that through convergence of schemes of various line departments, good plans are prepared and quality issues in the formulation of GPDP are properly addressed.

It was informed that special Gram Sabhas for the campaign shall be held from November 1, 2019 and the process, including the preparation of the plans and uploading the same on plan plus portal shall be completed by December 31, 2019.

Briefing the Sarpanchs, District Panchayat Officer said that Gram Panchayat has been mandated for the preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan for economic development of the Panchayats and for maintaining People Bio Diversity register and shall formed Bio diversity management committee at each panchayat.

Master resource person’s said, GPDP planning process has to be comprehensive and involves all the line departments and 21 subjects, delegated to panchayats. They further said the people’s plan campaign has been rolled out as Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas.

They said that there will be an intensive and structure planning through convergence manner involving PRIs and the frontline workers of concerned Line Department.

The DPO also highlighted the activities to be taken up during the campaign, besides information regarding critical gap analysis was given by BDO Kahara and BDO Bhaderwah informed the participants about provisions of the GPDP and about the act.