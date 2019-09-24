People’s cooperation must to achieve desired results: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Stressing upon the officers to garner public support for better policing, the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh said that people’s cooperation is must to get desired results from the measures put in place for maintaining law and order. The DGP accompanied by IGP Kashmir S P Pani was speaking during a security review meeting at Phalgam here on Monday.

DIG (South Kashmir) Atul Goel along with District Police Chiefs of South Kashmir districts also attended the meeting.

At outset of the meeting, DGP sought reports from District SsP regarding security, law and other situation within their respective jurisdictions. He was apprised about overall situation and necessary measures taken for maintaining law and order besides ensuring security of people in the Range.

The DGP directed officers to work with enhanced synergy and coordinated efforts to uproot terrorism along with terrorist-network in the Range. He said that the Inter-District modules of the terrorists involved in atrocities on people should be identified and strict action must be initiated against them. He emphasized upon the officers to strengthen their intelligence grid besides ensuring input sharing for sharp action by forces.

The DGP said that police is the first responder to any public problem and the force has always remained on forefront for providing assistance to people for easing their hardships.

Dilbag Singh, while interacting with Police officers, complimented their efforts for maintaining peace in South Kashmir Districts. He said that all required steps should be taken to thwart ill-designs of anti-national elements and their mentors. He further said that welfare of Jawans is being focused on priority and jurisdictional officers have a great role for the welfare of their subordinates.

The DGP directed that in view of the ensuing winter, proper measures should be taken for welfare of the deployed personnel. He further directed that all preparations in connection with National Police Day 2019 must be started well in advance. The nodal officers were asked to interact with martyrs’ families at regular intervals for listening to their grievances.

The security review meeting was attended by SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudhary, SSP Pulwama Chandan Kohli, SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh, SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan, SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem Khan and other senior police officers.

Later, the DGP also inspected Police Station Phalgam and interacted with police personnel.