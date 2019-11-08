People want change in J&K: BDC Chairman

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: Arun Sharma, BDC Chairman Sunderbani said that BJP was exposed in the recently held Block Development Council elections.

Addressing a gathering here, Sharma, who is also the Provincial President of All J&K Panchayat Conference, congratulated the independent candidates who gave a tough fight to the BJP in more of constituencies and not only defeated BJP candidates but their attempt to sweep BDC elections by forcing opposition parties to stay away from the elections process. He added that this indicated that people want change in the Jammu and Kashmir.

“The results of BDC polls give clear signal that BJP cannot take the people of Jammu for granted and the people of Jammu region are fed up with the policies of BJP at grass roots level,” he added.

Sharma said that the BJP has failed to do justice with the people of Sunderbani and Nowshera. He said that no development has taken place on ground which BJP tried to project in its manifesto.

During his visit to Bhamla Panchayat of village Una in Sunderbani, Sharma met large number of people and listened to their demands and grievances.

Responding to demands and problems of the people, he assured that all their issues would be addressed in a phased manner. He sought cooperation of the people in implementing the development programmes on ground.

Representatives of various government departments including PHE, PDD, Forest, Irrigation, PWD, Health and Revenue accompanied the BDC Chairman.

BDC Chairman laid stress upon the officials to streamline their activities and work for the welfare of people by implementing the government schemes at grass roots level.