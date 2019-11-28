People urged to avail benefits of Govt schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The visiting officers under Back to Village-Phase-II on Wednesday urged people to avail benefits of government sponsored schemes.

The second phase of ‘Back to Village-II’ programme commenced in seven other Panchayat halqas in Srinagar on Wednesday-which include Nowgam A and B of Panchyat Halqa Srinagar, Khonmoh-C, Balhama-A and B of Panchyat Halqa Khonmoh and Theed A and Dara B of Panchyat Halqa Harwan.

During the programme, the visiting officers inspected public facilities and essential services installations to understand developmental shortfalls. The officials also took stock of works sanctioned during phase-I of the programme.

The visiting officers conducted public meetings and field visits in seven Panchayat halqas the district to bring forth a range of genuine, specific grievances and developmental requirements of these areas.

Some of the main grievances and demands for their redressal recorded at these halqas include upgradation and renovation of Government Higher Secondary School building, release of labilities under MNREGA in Dara-A and In Theed-A people demanded compensation for crop damaged in recent snowfall.

In Theed-A, people expressed their satcification over various developmental works initiated by Horticulture, Agriculture, Wildlife, RDD, PHE and R&B department besides works initiated under MNREGA, 14th FC and SBM.

In Balhama-A pandit community expressed their satcification for sanctioning establishment of ‘cremation ground’ in the area and demanded early execution of construction works of the ground. People in Khonmoh-C demanded early construction of Check-Sangri 2.5 km road which was approved in phase-I of the progarmme.

Lack of like macadamization of roads, construction of drains, water logging, electricity, drinking water, reconstruction of culverts, establishment of additional ration ghats, repair of electric poles, installation of street lights, development of health and educational were common demands in all halqas of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting officer, Afaq Rasool Gadda said that 60 per cent of work sanctioned during phase-I of the programme have been executed and different works are in progress.

Another visiting officer, Beenish Wani highlighted the objective of the programme and urged women folk to avail the benefits ”Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) and marriage assistance schemes besides briefing the gathering about various Government schemes and welfare programmes being executed in the area.

The visiting officers, Information Officer, Beenish Wani, Private Secretary Finance Lateef Ahamed visited Nowgam A and B of Panchyat Halqas Srinagar respectively, Accounts Officer Code Section Finance Mohmmad Ansar Zargar visited Khonmoh-C, Accounts Officers Finance Mushtaq Ahamd Bhat and Javaid Ahmad Wani visited Balhama-A and B of Panchyat Halqa Khonmoh respectively. While Film Production Officer (DIPR) Afaq Rasool Gadda visited Theed A and Administrative Officer JKSSC Noor Mohammad Wani visited Dara B of Panchyat Halqa Harwan.