People, transporters suffering due to hefty traffic penalties: Cong

JAMMU: Several senior Congress leaders have expressed serious concern over severe harassment to common people and transporters due to unreasonable harsh penalties and fines for traffic violations under new MV Act especially when people are already suffering due to worst economic slowdown.

In a statement issued here on Friday, several senior leaders said that hefty fines and penalties being imposed for minor traffic violations have caused a lot of hardships to common man in the State, which is already under various restrictions due to prevailing situation, thereby further affecting the economy of the state, besides giving rise to scope for corruption.

The Congress leaders further said that over ten States including those ruled by BJP have not implemented the amended MV Act or have reduced penalties, realising the hardships of people. In view of prevailing situation and for streamlining the traffic system as well as working of Transport Department, the revised law must not be implemented in the State, they said, adding that there are also reports of rise in corruption due to hefty fines and penalties.

The signatories to the statement included Pt Dharam Pal Sharma, Mula Ram, Th Balwan Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rajnesh Sharma, Th Manmohan Singh, Ch Shah Mohammad, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Thakur Balbir Singh, Suman Bhagat, Arvinder Singh Micky, Parkash Sharma, Shiv Dev Singh, G.L Chalotra, Ashok Sharma, Indu Pawar, Maheshwar Singh and Vinod Sharma.