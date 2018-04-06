People suffering due to bad policies of Modi Govt: Satish

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: About four years of Modi government have passed and in these four years the whole country is suffering due to the bad policies and decisions of the Modi government.

This was stated by Satish Sharma, Vice-President J&K Pradesh Youth Congress and In-charge Jammu Province while addressing meeting here on Thursday.

Sharma said the policies of both the State and Central Governments be it demonetisation, half cooked GST, SRO-202 or other publicised schemes of government all have fallen flat and none of it gave any benefit for the poor and middle class people of our country.

He said only the rich and industrialists are being benefitted by this government and termed it is a ‘Suit Boot Ki Sarkar’.

Sharma further said that just one year is left and after that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India and then the Real Acche Din of all the people of India will be witnessed. The people of Jammu have been back stabbed by the BJP for whom the people voted but they could not fulfill any of the election promises, he added.

Pertinent to mention here that J&K Pradesh Youth Congress has organised a series of Assembly Youth Congress Committee meetings in different constituencies of Jammu Province under the leadership of Satish Sharma. He toured the Akhnoor, Jammu West and Nagrota Constituencies during his two-day programme.

Others present in the meeting were Rajan Sharma General Secretary, J&KPYC Chetan National Coordinator, Ricky Dalgotra Secretary J&K PYC, Th Hoshiar Singh Lok Sabha President Jammu- Poonch, Ranjeet Chopra Secretary Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch, Vishu Sharma Assembly president Jammu West, Dyal Singh Assembly President Nagrota, Naresh Sharma Assembly President Akhnoor, Som Raj Ex-corporter, Aman Sharma Ranja and Sanjay.