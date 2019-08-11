People should be made aware of rights, responsibilities: Justice Lalit

AGENCY

Murthal: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit of the Supreme Court on Saturday stressed the need to make people aware about their rights and responsibilities.

Justice Lalit was speaking at the ninth annual function of the Student’s Legal Literacy Mission, organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) and the School Education Department, at Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Murthal.

“Besides their rights, people should also be made aware of their responsibilities enshrined in our Constitution so as to make them responsible towards society,” he said.

Underlining the significance of legal literacy, he said the knowledge about the rights made a difference to the life of an individual. He advised the students to be aware of their surroundings besides attaining a complete knowledge of their rights. He said the empowerment came with knowledge, so the students should come forward to enlighten the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said legal, moral and education of nationalism should be imparted to students for building a strong and prosperous society. He said while legal education would help in making people aware about their rights, moral education would inculcate high values among them, bringing down the number of litigations. He said the education of nationalism assumed a special significance as a large number of people had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

Had the education of nationalism been imparted earlier, it would not have taken 68 years to revoke provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, he said as per an official release.