People saw development work of BJP Govt, re-elected it: Dr Jitendra

State Times News

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the BJP’s victory in the recent parliamentary election was because of the development work and various pro-poor schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

“There are many lessons to be learnt from the results of the recently held Lok Sabha election, particularly from the record victory margin of more than 3.57 lakh votes in the Udhampur constituency. The biggest lesson is that the voters could see ‘vikas’ (development), which others could not,” Singh told a gathering in Kathua district.

He said opposition parties and a section of the media carried out a sustained campaign against the Modi government but the people, particularly the youth, did not get misled and voted for development.

Singh, who represents Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, was given a rousing welcome on his arrival in Kathua for the first time after being inducted into the Union council of ministers.

Another important lesson from the election outcome is that in future anybody aspiring to be a representative of people will have to live up to aspirations of the young voters and win them over through sincere hard work and commitment, he said.

Reiterating that the credibility and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the greatest factor favouring the BJP across the country in the election, Singh said the “Modi wave” of 2014 got reinforced in 2019 because people saw how various pro-poor schemes initiated by the government reached the poorest and the needy irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or region.

He also listed various development work carried out in his Udhampur constituency in the past five years.