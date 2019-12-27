People rightly understand intentions of CAA: LLLSI

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Live and Let Live Society of India (LLLSI) has congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory for correctly conceiving the intention of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and maintain peace throughout the erstwhile State.

Chairman LLLSI, Romal Singh, while addressing a meeting of the office-bearers and members of LLLSI, said that while the whole country is boiling due to misinformation circulated by the vested interests, the visionary people of Jammu and Kashmir after going through the intricacies of its provisions have welcomed the CAA and there was no incident of protest or violence in any of its corner.

President LLLSI, S. S Komal appreciated the people for not getting misled by the false propaganda and rumour mongering and maintained full faith upon the parliamentary process of the Government in getting the bill passed in both the houses and obtaining the accent of the President. Had the people in other States also taken the Act in right perspective and not been swayed by the false propaganda there would not have been the loss of dozens of human lives besides the huge property.