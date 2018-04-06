People resent non-availability of child specialist

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA: People of Nowshera have strongly resented the non-availability of child specialist in Sub District Hospital Nowshera for the last more than a year. They said that in the absence of child specialist they have to shift the children to Rajouri or Sunderbani Hospital putting life of the patient into risk.
They also pointed out that the X Ray machine available in the hospital is not in working condition and the patients have to rush to the private clinics.
They appealed to the Director of Health Services to give due attention to the Sub District Hospital Nowshera.
