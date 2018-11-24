People resent absence of power, drinking water on Gurpurab

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: It was a matter of great concern that there was no facility of power and drinking water on the occasion of Gurpurab of first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev which needs to be inquired into.

President People Forum Poonch Advocate Sanjay Raina while addressing the Press Conference said that in the cases of religious functions the administration convenes meetings prior to the occasion with regard to making all necessary arrangements about power, water and security but it’s a matter of regret that the power and drinking water remained missing on the specific day. The matter was brought to the notice of DDC Poonch by a member of Cross Border Traders Association Krishan Singh also but the function had to remain high and dry.

He appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene so as to ensure availability of these facilities of emergency nature.