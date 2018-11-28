People protest in District Hospital, allege poor medical facilities

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The attendants of patients who had suffered injuries in an accident of Tempo in Thannamandi tehsildar on November 26, 2018 are holding protest outside District Hospital (DH) Rajouri at Kheora and have blocked Rajouri Thannamandi road.

They are alleging poor medical treatment, facilities and carelessness by hospital staff.

It is pertinent to mention here that two women were killed and about 20 people including children were injured who were admitted firstly in Thannamandi hospital but in absence of adequate medical facilities they were referred to DH Rajouri.

People appealed to District Administration and health authorities to take appropriate action against the defaulters.