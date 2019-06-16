People protest against PHE department

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: Hundreds prominent people of different villages of block Qila Darhal held a protest against Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department Nowshera over water crisis.

Protesters Jaswant Singh, Bikram Singh, Bopinder Singh, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Shajjan Akther, Fajlulla Khan and others said that PHE Department Nowshera is not paying any attention for supply of water from one month in Shaheed Garh Qila Darhal dur to which people have to walk a miles to get drinking water.

“If PHE department will not provide regular to this area then we will block highway in protest against PHE department Nowshera” they said.