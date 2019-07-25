People protest against PDD

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: The residents of Jallo Chack area of Bari Brahmana on Wednesday staged a protest against the Power Development Department at Bari Brahmana.

A large number of residents including men and women of Village Jallo chack area of Bari Brahmana staged protest against the PDD and raised slogans against the officer of the said department. They alleged that the department failed to replace electric transformer of said village, due to this they are facing lot of troubles.

They said that several times they made request to the officer of said department to replace the said transformer with new one, but the department failed to put new transformer in said place.

They warned if the department did not replace the transformer they will force to come on road and strong protest against the said department.