People of Jammu, Ladakh want abrogation of Articles 370, 35A: Brig Gupta

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Saturday claimed that people of Jammu and Ladakh regions want immediate removal of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution sane proved the same by voting for the party. It also said that National Conference’s claim that it will form the Government on its own in the State after the Assembly elections is ‘hollow’.

The BJP retained Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh parliamentary seats, while NC swept polls by winning all three seats, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, in the Valley.

On Friday, NC President, Farooq Abdullah had said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi cannot remove Article 35A and Article 370 despite huge majority. “Let him be as powerful as he (Modi) likes, he cannot remove Article 370 and Article 35-A,” Abdullah had said, adding “Our right of Article 370 and Article 35A should be protected. This is very important for us. We are soldiers of this country, not enemies”.

Pertinent to mention here that Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament’s power to make laws concerning the State, while Article 35A empowers the State Assembly to define ‘permanent residents’ for bestowing special rights and privileges on them.

BJP State Spokesperson Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta has said, “Abdullah and NC leadership do not have the mandate of people of Jammu and Ladakh to make tall claims about Articles 35A and 370, because people of these two regions want immediate removal of these articles, as same is evident from the mandate given in favour for their removal.”

He further said that the Assembly constituency-wise analysis of polling pattern in the just concluded parliamentary elections established beyond doubt that the regional party’s claim that it will form the next Government in the state on its own is ‘hollow’.

“NC has won in 30 Assembly constituencies, all in Kashmir, mostly due to low voter-turnout. The margin of victory is also very narrow in many constituencies. It has clean swept Srinagar Parliamentary constituency by winning in all 15 Assembly constituencies. The party has zero representation from both Jammu and Ladakh regions. The NC surrendered without contesting in both the regions because it failed to find suitable candidates. Its ploy of a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (alliance) to defeat BJP in these regions failed miserably going by the huge margin of victory in favour of BJP in the three Parliamentary seats allotted to Congress in garb of unity of self-proclaimed secular parties,” Gupta said.

The BJP leader said that NC leadership needs to explain how it plans to form the Government on its own with lead in just 30 Assembly constituencies. “The confidence exuded by NC’s leader is good to raise the sagging morale of its cadre but woefully inadequate to form the next State Government on its own,” he said.

Gupta said that BJP’s vote share of 46.4 per cent in these elections is more than combined vote share of NC, Congress and PDP together. ” Congress has a vote share of 28.5 per cent, followed by NC with 7.9 per cent and PDP with 3.3 per cent,” he said.

Gupta asked Abdullah to clarify as to how he proposed to restore peace in the State when his party wanted to repeal the Public Safety Act, removal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act, withdrawal of Army, lifting of ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeM) and calling-off of ‘Operation All Out’. “Can peace be restored without eliminating terror and over-ground terror network? Abdullah needs to clarify,” asked Brig Gupta.