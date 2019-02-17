People involved in violence being identified: DM

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The situation in curfew-bound areas of Jammu was under control, District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar said on Saturday, asserting that strict action would be taken against those involved in incidents of violence in the city.

In a late night tweet, District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar ordered, “In view of present prevailing situation in Jammu and imposition of curfew, all Wine Shops in the District Jammu shall remain closed until further orders.”

Earlier, he told reporters that police had started investigation to identify the people involved in the sporadic incidents of violence on Friday during protests against the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF men were martyred.

He said some people had suffered minor injuries in incidents of stone-pelting between rival groups and a number of vehicles were also damaged at different locations.

“Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. No leniency will be shown to them,” the district magistrate said.

Seeking cooperation of the people in maintaining peace, Kumar said mobile Internet services were snapped to avoid spread of rumours.

“Anybody found spreading rumours will be dealt with sternly. Nobody will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere and create hatred,” he said.

Kumar said the curfew is being implemented strictly and people are appealed to stay indoors and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies.

“The situation is under control and there is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere,” he said.