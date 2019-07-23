People feeling vulnerable in absence of elected Govt: Farooq

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the State is caught in a blizzard and the need of the hour requires us to give a combined response to the challenges the state is facing particularly on its identity.

Addressing workers and party functionaries here at party headquarters party president said the Kashmiris are feeling alienated in their own land in wake of the absence of any popular government in the state.

“Today Muslims living across the world are subject to the nefarious machinations of those who have vested interests in a divided Muslim world. The fate of Muslims in the state is no different; it is at the peril due to the onslaught of such powers as are hell-bent to obliterate the Muslim Majority character of the State. The very pluralistic visage of our state has traditionally been scorn in the eyes of those people as is hell-bent to destroy it. The people of the state are feeling the vulnerable absence of a democratically elected representative government. It is high time for the GOI to give the people of the state the opportunity to elect a government which can further the cause of development in the state,” he said adding, “The iron-fist policy of the incumbent administration has added to the insecurities of Muslims living in the state. The plight of the Muslims in the state is no less miserable than their counterparts living across the country. It seems that the large population of Muslims in the state and the country is being deliberately kept out of the development agenda. However, the idea of a developed India cannot be achieved if the minorities are left out.” Party president said people of the state have been disenfranchised from their constitutional right of having a representative government in place. “The utter failure of the former PDP-BJP government on every conceivable matrix in the state has already disenchanted people towards democracy.

The politically motivated jibes against politicians emanating from the governor’s office are adding to the disenchantment among youth towards the democratic process. The need of the hour calls for restoring a popular government in the state that has been limping towards the full realization of democracy in wake of the persistent tumultuous situation and a long spell of governor’s rule. It is unfortunate to see the penchant of the incumbent governor for political muddle.