People deserve accolades for having harmonious society: CM

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the harmony among the state’s people needs to be celebrated given the strain in the social fabric all over the globe.
“People of the state have been exemplifying harmony, tolerance and brotherhood. This is something which ought to be celebrated given the acrimony that has crept in the social fabric all across the globe,” she said at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas here.
Mehbooba specifically hailed the people living in Jammu for “upholding these egalitarian traditions with grace despite provocations”.
Paying rich tributes to the saint, the chief minister said Ravidas lived for upholding the values of brotherhood and equality in the society and urged the people to rise above the narrow barriers of caste, colour, region and religion to work for human and humanitarian values.
Asking people to follow the teachings of the saint, the chief minister said the lessons from his life are more relevant today than earlier times given the strain in the social fabric in present times.
“The best tribute to the saint is that we work dedicatedly for creating a society based on the principles of equity, equality and justice,” she said.
